Person shot by officer after mental health call at Fort Worth hotel

The Fort Worth Police Department's Mental Health Crisis Intervention Team responded to the scene.

A person who was the subject of a call for a suicidal person was shot by a Fort Worth police officer Tuesday afternoon, police said.

The Fort Worth Police Department's Mental Health Crisis Intervention Team responded at about 2:07 p.m. to a Days Inn hotel at 8400 West Freeway Service Road.

"When officers entered the hotel room, they were immediately confronted by a subject who was holding a firearm in his hand," the department said in a statement. "The subject then pointed the firearm at one of the officers who then fired at the subject striking him."

Officers and emergency medial personnel gave the person medical attention.

He was hospitalized in an unknown condition, police said.

No other information was available.