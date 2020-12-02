A Dallas police officer has been transported to the hospital after being injured during an altercation, officials say.

An officer was responding to a call near U.S. 75 and Royal Lane when the incident occurred, according to the Dallas Police Department.

Authorities say a male suspect was involved in a physical altercation with an officer before leaving the scene.

Additional officers responded and were able to take the suspect into custody.

Officials did not release the suspect's name.

The condition of the officer is unknown at this time.

