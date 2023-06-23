x
Police cadet, 2 firefighters injured by lightning in Fort Worth, officials say

Around 11:15 a.m. Friday, the Fort Worth Police Department said one of its cadets had possibly been struck by lightning.
FORT WORTH, Texas — An officer in training and two firefighters were injured due to a lightning strike Friday, according to the Fort Worth Police Department and Fort Worth Fire Department.

Around 11:15 a.m. Friday, Fort Worth police said that a cadet had possibly been struck by lightning in the ankle and had been transported to a local hospital. Officials said he is in good condition.

Minutes later, two firefighters were also reportedly injured due to the lightning strike, according to the Fort Worth Fire Department. However, the firefighters' injuries are considered minor and they will remain on duty, officials said.

Officials have not yet provided more details as to where this happened or who the victims are.

This is a developing situation. We will update with more information as it is provided.  

