Officer credited with preventing fire from spreading inside Grapevine Mills mall, police say

The Grapevine officer was inside the mall in early November when he noticed flames inside the Majestic Vanity business.

GRAPEVINE, Texas — An officer is being credited with helping prevent a fire from spreading inside Grapevine Mills mall, police said.

Police said around 4:30 a.m. on Nov. 2, officer Michael Diciero was taking a wellness break and was inside the mall while helping security. As he was exercising, police said he noticed the smell of smoke.

According to police, Diciero was investigating the smell when he noticed smoke and flames coming from inside the Majestic Vanity business.

Police said he immediately called the Grapevine Fire Department and mall security to help.

"I just remember thinking about all of the Christmas decorations that were out, and all of the gifts waiting for families and wanting to make sure as much of the property as possible could be saved," Diciero said in a statement. "So Santa could still have his place in the mall this season. I wanted everyone to feel the spirit of Christmas. I’m glad the fire department was able to respond so quickly."

According to police, the fire appeared to have started due to an electrical issue.