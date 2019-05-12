DALLAS — A police officer was injured Wednesday night as he helped direct traffic on Interstate 30, officials confirm.

According to Dallas police, the officer was assisting with traffic while crews worked to repair a large pothole in the area.

An unknown person side-swiped the officer's patrol unit near Interstate 30 and Winslow Avenue, officials say.

The officer was transported to a local hospital. At this time the extent of his injuries are unknown.

