An off-duty Dallas police officer was struck by a DART train Tuesday afternoon in downtown.

The officer was wearing headphones when he was hit by the train while walking along Olive Street, Dallas police sources say.

He was taken to a nearby hospital in serious but stable condition.

The officer was attending the Crimes Against Children Conference, which runs through Thursday at the Sheraton Hotel off Olive Street.

Police are at the scene investigating.

DART says trains have resumed service in downtown but bus schedules have been canceled in the area of the accident.

This is a developing story. Check back for new information. Download our free WFAA app to stay up-to-date on all news stories in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

Police at scene where an off-duty Dallas officer was struck by a DART train on Aug. 13, 2019.

WFAA

More local WFAA coverage: