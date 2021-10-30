Off-duty Dallas firefighter credited with saving 2 people from house fire that was started purposely, officials say

Dallas Fire-Rescue said the firefighter was driving into work early Saturday when he saw the house on fire and ran inside to rescue two people.

DALLAS — An off-duty Dallas firefighter is being credited with saving two people from a house fire that investigators believe was started on purpose, officials said Saturday.

Dallas Fire-Rescue said crews responded to a fire at a two-story home in the 800 block of East Ninth Street in southwest Dallas around 5:35 a.m.

Arriving firefighters found two people with burn injuries in the front yard of the home and learned that they were helped by an off-duty firefighter.

The department said the firefighter was driving into work when he noticed the fire and rescued the two people after running inside. The firefighter chose to remain anonymous.

The two injured people were taken to a hospital for treatment. Their conditions are unknown.

Crews were able to put out the fire, but the house suffered "significant damage," according to the department.

Dallas Fire-Rescue investigators determined the fire was started in the living room purposely, the department said.