16-year-old boy killed in wrong-way crash in Dallas, police say

Police said the driver who crossed the median was intoxicated at the time of the crash.

DALLAS — Dallas police said a 16-year-old was killed and another driver was injured after a wrong-way crash in Oak Cliff on Tuesday night.

Police said officers responded to the crash at around 11:55 p.m. Tuesday in the 2800 block of W. Illinois Avenue. Police said its preliminary investigation found a 16-year-old male was driving eastbound and a westbound SUV, driven by 22-year-old Pedro Garcia-Cleto, crossed over the center median and into the eastbound lanes, striking the teen's vehicle.

Police said the teen was taken to the hospital, where he later died. His name has not been released.

Garcia-Cleto was taken to the hospital in serious condition, police said.

Police said Garcia-Cleto was intoxicated at the time of the crash and will face a charge of intoxication manslaughter.

There were no further updates immediately available.