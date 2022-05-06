NWS confirms tornado moved through Rusk County area

According to NWS, the team will have to review data before confirming the exact strength.

RUSK COUNTY, Texas — The National Weather Service has confirmed either an EF-1 or EF-2 tornado moved through Rusk County near Mount Enterprise during Thursday's severe weather.

A NWS representative from the Shreveport office confirmed a tornado did move through the area near Whispering Pines RV Park & Lodging in the Mount Enterprise community.

The NWS website states an EF-1 tornado can range from 73-112 MPH and cause moderate damage, including roof surfaces peeled off; mobile homes pushed foundations or overturned; moving autos pushed off road.