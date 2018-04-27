DALLAS -- With the 147th NRA Annual Meetings & Exhibits in Dallas next week, it brings up controversy.

Dallas Mayor Pro Tem Dwaine Caraway is calling for a dialogue with the NRA President regarding gun violence and gun control. “I’m not saying they are the ones responsible, but they are the ones with the finance and the influence to help us say new policies, new rules as we move forward," Caraway said.

Caraway emphasizes that he is not against guns. In fact, he owns guns himself. He just wants to figure out a way to change gun violence in partnership with the NRA. He said now is the time. “At the end of the day when you have the convention, that is the proper time to have the proper discussion," he said.

On the other side of the debate, NRA member David Prince agrees a conversation needs to happen.

However, Prince wants it to be rational, not emotional. He wants people to understand that the NRA does not support gun violence.

Prince owns two local gun shops called Eagle Gun Range. He said NRA members like himself preach gun safety and education. He spreads that message to his customers every day. “Knowledge helps everything,” said Prince. He hopes that the NRA event next week will help open the doors for discussion.

