REWIND: November brings a revival, and a cause, for the mustache

The month focuses on men's health, with different organizations -- No Shave November, Movember -- raising money and awareness.

DALLAS — The month of November brings the obvious annual events like Thanksgiving, Black Friday and the changing colors of foliage.

But it also brings back a face fad that has gone in and out of style through the decades.

December has “Let it snow.”

November has “Let it grow.”

The month has become a chance to take a break from the daily routine of shaving thanks to campaigns like the Matthew Hill Foundation’s “No Shave November” and the Australian organization Movember.

“It was a way to get people to do something fun but also bring awareness to something serious,” said Monica Hill, with the Matthew Hill Foundation.

The foundation raises money for cancer research, with a focus on colorectal cancer, and No Shave November is their biggest fundraising campaign, having raised more than $5 million since starting in 2009.

The idea is to let your beard, mustache or any other hair you would typically groom grow for the month and donate the money saved on shave products to cancer research.

Movember is a separate organization from Australia which also raises awareness for men’s health issues by urging supporters to grow a mustache for the month.

Hill said having a designated month to try a new look is often what draws supporters initially.

“Sometimes people do not even know it benefits cancer research until after they sign up," Hill said.

But for younger generations, it is a chance to experiment with something from their fathers’ and grandfathers’ eras.

A 1972 story from the Jones Film Library at SMU shows a WFAA story on the mustaches exploding in popularity after years of shaven faces. It was so popular that the story featured a mustache salesman with a variety of fake facial hair for the men who could not seem to grow it just right.

In 1974, mustached reporter Doug Fox was conveniently selected for a story on National Mustache Day where he detailed the variety of different styling techniques in the form of a poem:

“In the morning it is stubble,

Some then reduce it to rubble,

But those with flair,

Don’t mind the hair,

That bedecks their upper lip,

And makes some guys look hip."

“Some grow it short, narrow, and thin,

Others let it grow ‘til it reaches the chin,

Some give it a twist, a curve, or a curl,

Some let it sag, stick out, or twirl.”

“Our mothers protest that it looks a fright,

But the girls all tell us it is out of sight,

Fathers remember what it’s like to grow hair,

Just above the teeth, somewhere up there,

We gather together on this special day,