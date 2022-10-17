Parts of Cleburne under precautionary boil water notice

City officials posted online that there was a leak that led to a loss of water pressure. The notice affects parts of northwest Cleburne.

CLEBURNE, Texas — The city of Cleburne has issued a precautionary boil water notice for residents in the northwest portions of the area.

Officials posted the notice online on Sunday, saying there was a leak in the distribution system, leading to a loss in water pressure. Crews have been working on the leak west of U.S. 67.

According to Cleburne officials, there haven't been any harmful elements found in the water system, but they're asking residents to boil their tap water as a precaution.

The city will let customers know when the notice is over. Until then, residents in the affected area should bring their drinking, cooking, and ice-making tap water to a rolling boil for two minutes. That'll help destroy any bacteria and other microbes that could be harmful.

Of course, if you're planning to drink that water, make sure it's cooled off before you consume it.

A map of the affected area can be found on the city's official website.