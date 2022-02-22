Driver arrested after 27-year-old woman dies in northeast Dallas crash

The crash happened shortly after midnight at Northwest Highway and Shiloh Road.

DALLAS — A woman died and a man was arrested on a charge of intoxication manslaughter after a crash early Tuesday on Northwest Highway in northeast Dallas, police said.

A 26-year-old man was driving a Chrysler 300 "at a high rate of speed" east on Northwest Highway when he crashed into a box truck that was turning left onto Shiloh, police said.

The man's passenger, a 27-year-old woman, was taken to a hospital, where she died. Police said she was not wearing a seat belt.

The man, who was not injured in the crash, was arrested on a charge of intoxication manslaughter, according to a police news release.

The driver of the box truck was also OK, police said.

Both directions of Northwest Highway were shut down for several hours as police investigated the crash.