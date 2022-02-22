Driver arrested after 27-year-old woman dies in northeast Dallas crash

DALLAS — A woman died and a man was arrested on a charge of intoxication manslaughter after a crash early Tuesday on Northwest Highway in northeast Dallas, police said.
The crash happened shortly after midnight at Northwest Highway and Shiloh Road.
A 26-year-old man was driving a Chrysler 300 "at a high rate of speed" east on Northwest Highway when he crashed into a box truck that was turning left onto Shiloh, police said.
The man's passenger, a 27-year-old woman, was taken to a hospital, where she died. Police said she was not wearing a seat belt.
The man, who was not injured in the crash, was arrested on a charge of intoxication manslaughter, according to a police news release.
The driver of the box truck was also OK, police said.
Both directions of Northwest Highway were shut down for several hours as police investigated the crash.
The names of the victim and the suspect have not been released.