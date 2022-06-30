DFR: Woman arrested, three firefighters in recovery after fire started 'by use of cigarette'

Firefighters on scene had to retreat from the home and a Mayday call was issued. The firefighters were hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries.

DALLAS — A woman was arrested Thursday after starting a fire at a home in northwest Dallas, fire officials said.

Dallas Fire-Rescue (DFR) units were dispatched at 12:15 a.m. to Mail Avenue for a 911 call about a structure fire. When firefighters arrived at the one-story, wood-framed residence, they saw smoke coming from the front of the home and heavy fire from the side, DFR said.

According to them, the conditions forced firefighters to immediately retreat from the home. During the process, one of the firefighters became disoriented and initiated a Mayday, which also resulted in a second-alarm response.

"Thankfully, that team of firefighters managed to self-extricate, with the assistance of additional firefighters already on scene, and the Mayday response was cancelled," DFR officials told WFAA in an email.

DFR was able to put out the fire in a little over 30 minutes.

There was a woman – identified by DFR as 29-year-old Diana Marie Davila – inside the home when the fire began. Officials said Davila made it out safely, but investigators found out she was the one who started the fire "by use of a cigarette, in the bedroom which was located where flames could be seen upon arrival."

DFR said Davila "admitted to the act" and she was arrested. It is unknown what Davila has been charged with at this time.

Three firefighters were injured in this incident, according to DFR. One firefighter suffered 10% burns, one suffered 5% burns and one suffered burns to the ears.

DFR said none of the injuries suffered by the firefighters seem to be life-threatening. The firefighter with burns to the ears has already been released and the other two are doing well, according to officials.