Shoppers evacuated from NorthPark Center after trash conveyor sparks fire

Updated at 2:56 p.m. with a correction from Dallas Fire-Rescue that no one was injured during the incident.

NorthPark Center in Dallas was evacuated Saturday afternoon due to a small fire inside the mall, officials confirmed.

Around 1:45 p.m. Dallas Fire-Rescue officials responded to reports of smoke coming from the third floor of the building.

Firefighters said when they arrived at the scene, there was a small fire in the area of a trash conveyor. Crews were able to contain the flames and are now in the process of clearing the building of smoke.

Officials said the area was evacuated prior to Dallas Fire-Rescue arriving. Video taken from inside the mall showed shoppers walking towards an exit and the sound of fire alarms going off.

Authorities originally said there were injuries reported but later sent a statement with a correction that no one was injured during the incident.

Investigators are currently in the process of determining what happened, officials said.

I’m outside now ... near the back corridor of Pinto Ranch. Employees / Customers are walking back into the mall. pic.twitter.com/Dx0DNo64GF — Cleo Greene (@cgreeneWFAA) September 12, 2020