NorthPark Center threat was 'unsubstantiated' Dallas police say after mall evacuation

Dallas police said officers responded to the mall at approximately 10:30 a.m. Saturday for reports that the mall received an unconfirmed threat.

DALLAS — The NorthPark Center along U.S. Hwy. 75 in northern Dallas was evacuated Saturday morning due to a potential threat, WFAA confirmed.

Dallas police said officers responded to the mall at approximately 10:30 a.m. Saturday for reports that "the mall received an unconfirmed threat."

Sources told WFAA that parts of the mall were being evacuated. NorthPark Center sent WFAA the following statement:

"NorthPark is aware of the situation involving threats to several area Nordstrom stores. Out of an abundance of caution, Nordstrom NorthPark is closed at this time as DPD investigates."

Just before 1 p.m., shoppers were allowed to go back into the mall. NorthPark Center officials said the Dallas Police Department confirmed that a threat to Nordstrom NorthPark was unsubstantiated.

The center remains open for normal business hours, NorthPark officials said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.