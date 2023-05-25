North Texas town councilman submits resignation after arrest on domestic violence allegations

The incident involved Wes Boyer of Northlake.

NORTHLAKE, Texas — A councilman for the Denton County town of Northlake has submitted his resignation following his arrest on domestic violence allegations, according to officials.

The mayor of Northlake, about 12 miles south of Denton, announced that councilmember Wes Boyer was expected to resign after the accusations.

"The Town of Northlake is saddened to report that Councilmember Wes Boyer was arrested on two felony charges filed against him," Mayor David Rettig said in a statement. "Given the gravity of his role in the community, and in deference to the seriousness of the charges, we are expecting Mr. Boyer to resign from Town Council."

According to police in Northlake, officers responded to Northwest High School on Monday, May 22, in regards to a juvenile who was reporting an assault.

Soon after, police said Boyer went to the Northlake Police Department "on his own free will" and was interviewed by officers. The department determined that the councilman should be arrested and charged, according to police.

Boyer was charged that evening with assaulting a family member that impeded breath and circulation, as well as continuous violence against the family.

He has since been released from the Denton County Jail on a $15,000 bond.

Further details on the case were not released as the investigation continues.

"The Town is following due process throughout the investigation. We hope for a swift and just resolution to the situation. Our thoughts are with the family," Rettig said in his statement.