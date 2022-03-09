In need of a job? Northeast Tarrant Chamber is hosting a job fair this Friday

The job fair will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday, March 11, in the main gym at Tarrant County College Northeast.

TARRANT COUNTY, Texas — Some Tarrant County roofing experts may be getting new coworkers.

Proco Roofing, based in Grapevine, is hoping to draw in good people looking for a good job.

"One of the things that we find that draws people in is if we can cast the vision of what we're doing as a company," Robert Gotcher said. "It tends to get more people through the door and get, get them to interview."

Gotcher is responsible for overseeing the residential division for Proco Roofing.

"We're real integral in the community. Proco stands for pro community," said Gotcher.

The company has made a name for itself in a competitive market. According to Gotcher, more roofs are replaced per year in Texas than any other state in the country.

The state doesn't regulate the roofing industry, so homeowners must do their homework on companies before signing contract.

Still, like many companies across North Texas, filling jobs has been tough. So, the family-owned business will join about 60 other companies for the Northeast Tarrant Chamber Job Fair.

Jack Bradshaw serves as president and chief executive officer for the Northeast Tarrant Chamber. He's heard from companies of all sizes about the challenges they're experiencing filling jobs.

In fact, Bradshaw has even witnessed owner operators doing the jobs that are usually done by people they've hired. However, throughout the pandemic, it's been difficult keeping up staff numbers.

During the job fair, recruiters will compete to hire people who attend the free event. More than likely, no matter what kind of job people are seeking, there will be a company hoping to give someone an employment opportunity.

"Realtors, insurance companies, restaurants, everyone is looking for good employees right now. They are just scarce. They are hard to find," said Bradshaw.

The job fair will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday, March 11, in the main gym at Tarrant County College Northeast.

Attendees should come with resumes, dressed for interviews and in many cases, be prepared to get hired on the spot.

"The companies that are going to be at this job fair are looking to hire now," Bradshaw said. "They are offering benefits, they are offering great wages, compensation."

Even through the pandemic, employees at Proco stayed busy. During Friday's job fair, their goal is to get people on staff to help with that growth.

Andrew Smith joined Proco Roofing and has been happy ever since. He is the director of sales and considers the company and coworkers his family. Smith hopes to meet people at the job fair who are not only community oriented, but are also looking for a job they can grow into and expand.

"We're looking for at least 15 to 20 people to grow. We've grown so much so, that we've almost had to double in size every single year," said Smith.

There are still a few booth spaces available for employers who want to join the job fair as a vendor. There is more information about the Northeast Tarrant Chamber Job Fair on Facebook, or by reaching out directly to Matthew Broyles at matthew.broyles@tccd.edu.