Motorcyclist killed in crash on PGBT, officials say

The crash happened in Grand Prairie.

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas — Updated at 1 p.m. with additional information about the fatal crash.

The northbound lanes of the President George Bush Turnpike were shut down Sunday morning after a motorcyclist died in a crash, officials said.

The crash happened around 7:30 a.m. at Pioneer Road in Grand Prairie.

A Ford Escape and a motorcycle were both traveling north on the tollway at the time, officials with the Texas Highway Patrol said.

The motorcycle was driving between traffic at a high rate of speed when it hit the back left bumper of the Ford Escape, according to troopers. While the driver and passenger of the Ford Escape were not injured, the motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.