North Texas weather updates: Road conditions, school delays and latest forecast

The winter precipitation has come and gone in North Texas, but the icy conditions remain in parts of the area.

Lingering ice from the freezing rain and sleet this week could still cause some traffic woes along roads, bridges and overpasses.

Latest weather conditions

Even though freezing rain is over, temperatures will stay below freezing and anything that melted during the day on Thursday will refreeze into Friday morning. Slick roads, bridges, and overpasses will be possible. Use caution while driving.

Temperatures will go above freezing Friday morning and well-above freezing in the afternoon. That, mixed with some sun, will help melt and dry out North Texas roads. We will see big time improvements Friday afternoon.

Current road conditions

There could still be some lingering ice on roads, bridges and overpasses Friday morning. Make sure to check conditions and give yourself plenty of time.

School delays and closures

Many North Texas schools will reopen Friday but at delayed start times. Be sure to check what time your school will open.

DART extends suspended rail, limited bus services through Friday

DART rail operations remain suspended and DART bus routes will operate on a Sunday schedule on Friday, from 5:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m.

DART said it will continue to operate 14 shuttle bus routes between rail stations, and service will be available every 45 minutes. However, DART said delays would be possible until temperatures get above freezing.

DART operations teams are working to complete inspections and make any necessary repairs to the light rail right-of-way. The goal is to return to regular service on Saturday morning. Final determination of the service schedule will be confirmed Friday afternoon.