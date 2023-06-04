Does your water smell and taste funny? North Texas officials say it's still safe.

You're not alone and there is an explanation behind it, officials say.

DALLAS — If you've noticed a change in your tap water, you're not alone, and there is an explanation behind it.

The North Texas Municipal Water District (NTMWD) had to switch out the disinfectant during maintenance recently, so officials said you might notice a slight change in how the tap water tastes or smells.

The affected areas are: Collin County, Dallas County, Rockwall County, Hunt County and Kaufman County. Here is a map of the affected area:

The NTMWD is reassuring residents that the water is still safe to drink and take showers with.