North Texas video game developer grows with new Plano headquarters

The $8 million facility is scheduled to be completed in August and will be located at the Village 121 mixed-use development.

A North Texas-based video game developer is expanding to a new office space in Plano.

According to planning documents filed with the state, Stray Kite Studios expects to start construction on its nearly 8,000 square foot headquarters located near State Highway 121 in June. The $8 million facility is scheduled to be completed in August and will be located at the Village 121 mixed-use development.

Dallas-based firm O’Brien Architects will design the new location.

Founded in 2018, Stray Kite Studios has partnered with companies including Epic Games, Gearbox Software and Robot Entertainment to develop popular video games. The company previously operated out of an about 1,500 square foot space in Richardson.

Stray Kite Studios isn’t the only business expanding its office footprint in Plano.

Accelerate Investment Partners plans to add 5,730 square feet to its Plano headquarters. The company expects to start construction in June, and the new expanded location is scheduled to be completed in October, according to planning documents.

Once the expansion is complete, 18 employees will work in the space, Accelerate Chief Operating Officer Brenda Hurst previously said.