North Texas teen killed at after-prom party in Johnson County, suspect arrested in Houston

The shooting suspect reportedly took a 17-year-old hostage following gunfire at an after-prom party packed with students.

GODLEY, Texas — A North Texas teenager could soon be back in Johnson County to face charges in a deadly shooting at a party attended by high school students over the weekend.

The Johnson County Sheriff's Office confirmed the shooting happened during an after-prom party. Now, authorities hope to get the suspect extradited back to North Texas to formally face the charges as soon as possible.

Investigators with the Johnson County Sheriff's Office responded to the shooting in the 6800 block of County Road 913 on Saturday night.

The victim was transported to a hospital, where he later died.

Witnesses told deputies the shooting suspect, now identified as 19-year-old Spencer Gilbert, fled in a car and forced a 17-year-old to go with him.

Then on Sunday, officers from the Houston Police Department spotted Gilbert in the car that was reported stolen.

When officers initiated a traffic stop, police said the teenager refused to pull over, which sparked a pursuit with speeds reaching close to 100 mph. Eventually Gilbert crashed, which led to his arrest.

He attended an initial hearing to face charges of kidnapping, evading police and unlawful carry of a weapon by a felon and to have his bond set at more than $1 million.

On Monday afternoon, Lt. Keven George with the Johnson County Sheriff's Office confirmed they are working to extradite Gilbert back in North Texas to face murder charges.

George also confirmed that some of the teenagers attending Saturday's party are part of the Cleburne Independent School District.

Justin Kennedy is one of the people who had contact with the victim following the shooting and tried to help. Kennedy is a former Marine who never forgot his CPR training as soldier. He and his wife were trying to sleep Saturday night when the gunfire started.

"We started to hear some shots, about four of them originally," Kennedy said.

Because of his military training, Kennedy knew right away that it was gunfire he heard outside. When he went to investigate, he noticed a group of teenagers gathered around someone on the ground.

He didn't know if the shooter was still present, so he even instructed several of the teens to leave the area for their own safety. Then he immediately started rendering first aid to the shooting victim.

"I understand completely the state of shock they were in. Notice that the body was laying on the ground, definitely suffering from a gunshot," said Kennedy. "I took off my sweatshirt I was wearing. I prompted his head up. It was dark to see so I wrapped my hand around his head."

Emergency responders took over CPR on a teenager shot in the face.

Kennedy shared cell phone video that shows the medical helicopter taking off to rush the teenager to the hospital.