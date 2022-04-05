North Texas teacher resigns after science experiment causes student injury

On Tuesday, Granbury ISD posted a Tweet, saying that one of the district's teachers has resigned after a student injury from the previous week.

GRANBURY, Texas — A North Texas teacher has resigned after a science experiment caused an injury to a student, according to Granbury Independent School District.

On Tuesday, Granbury ISD posted a tweet, saying that one of the district teachers has resigned and "is no longer an employee of the school district" after a student injury from the previous week.

The injury happened following the student's involvement in a science class experiment, according to Granbury ISD. WFAA doesn't know yet the age of the student or the current status following the injury.

Update….

A GMS teacher has resigned and is no longer an employee of the school district. This follows a student injury on Friday during a science class experiment. Campus officials have turned this matter over to law enforcement/proper authorities for further investigation. — Granbury ISD (@granburyisd) April 5, 2022

Campus officials have turned the situation over to law enforcement, and they say proper authorities will further investigate what happened. Granbury ISD sent WFAA the following statement:

"Given that this is a personnel matter and we must follow federal requirements regarding student confidentially, we are not able to provide more details. The matter has been under investigation by the City of Granbury fire inspector/investigator."

WFAA reached out to the Granbury Police Department, and we haven't received a response as of Tuesday afternoon.