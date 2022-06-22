Summer meals available for students in North Texas

Community groups want to make sure breakfast and lunch options can be picked up at a variety of community sites across Dallas-Fort Worth, during summer break.

DALLAS — Organizers of a summer meal program want to make sure students across North Texas have access to healthy and nutritious food while they’re out of school.

It’s summer break. Many children are out of school and active. Some community members know food can be the fuel children need to help keep them motivated and moving each day.

“We are doing an amazing kickoff for our summer meals 2022 event,” said Ashley Douglas with United Way Metropolitan Dallas.

Staff and volunteers with the North Texas Summer and Supper Council are working hard to make sure students across the region have at least one healthy meal, each day, while school’s out. They hosted a summer meal kickoff event at Beckley-Saner Recreation Center in Dallas on Wednesday.

“A lot of times, people do not understand the importance that out of school time meals really have on households and families and parents,” said Douglas.

Groups like United Way Metropolitan Dallas, Kids Bring Life, Mr. Cooper, Vista Energy, Dallas Park and Recreation, and others are working to combat summer hunger. They’re providing breakfast and lunch to children this summer.

The meals can be picked up during the week from a variety of recreation centers and community sites.

“I’ve actually had parents come up to me and say, hey, thank you very much because things are tight right now,” said Janell Hicks with Kids Bring Life.

Organizers say any child is eligible for the summer meals. No student is turned away.

“Right now, as we know, people are struggling to put food on the table. Gas prices are high, and there’s food shortages. So, we’re actually out in the communities, making sure that these kids are getting at least one nutritious meal, every single day,” said Hicks.

The groups want families to know the resources are available for children. Volunteers are ready to serve.