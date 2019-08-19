School is back in session for three of the biggest districts. Many in North Texas have already started school, but Dallas, Fort Worth and Arlington ISD students head back Monday morning.



You can expect to see extra police out patrolling the roads. Keep an eye for the school zones!

Check the latest traffic conditions here.

Hey, don't lose your cool when you head back to school. As you head to the bus stop, it's warm and muggy, but the day starts to heat up and by late afternoon, humidity joins the party.



A Heat Advisory takes effect Monday until 7 p.m. You can expect head index values of 105-110 degrees are possible during the afternoon hours.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Winds: S 10-15. High: 100.

MONDAY NIGHT: Mainly clear and warm. Winds: S 5-15. Low: 81.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Winds: S 5-15. High: 99.

