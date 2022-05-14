North Texas police make arrest after chase involving U-Haul truck stolen out of Michigan, officials say

Along with marijuana, officers found ID cards, bank cards and tax information that belonged to other people, according to police.

CADDO MILLS, Texas — A 31-year-old man has been arrested in North Texas after police were involved in a chase with a U-Haul truck that was reportedly stolen out of Michigan, officials said.

Police in the Hunt County city of Caddo Mills said on Saturday that an officer saw the U-Haul truck "driving erratically" on westbound Interstate 30 and followed it as it pulled into a nearby gas station.

Police said the officer checked the truck's registration and later received confirmation from the Hunt County Sheriff's Office that it was reported stolen out of Holland, Michigan.

According to police, the driver, later identified as Jovan Harper, went back onto the interstate and that the Caddo Mills officer put on emergency lights and tried to perform a traffic stop.

Harper refused to pull over and a chase ensued, police said. According to police, the 31-year-old eventually exited at Highway 205 in Rockwall and then abandoned the U-Haul truck and fled on foot behind a nearby Walmart.

Police said they found Harper after they received a call about the suspect running into a random home on Danielle Court. He was taken into custody.

Officers searched the U-Haul truck and found identification cards, bank cards and tax information that belonged to other people and marijuana, police said.

Police said Harper was checked at a hospital and then booked into Rockwall County Jail. He faces charges of criminal trespass of a habitation and a warrant for theft in Rockwall.

In Caddo Mills, police said the suspect will be charged with possession of marijuana, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, evading arrest and possession of identifying information.