A Seagoville police officer and neighbors saved five children from a fire at a duplex early Saturday morning, police said.

Officer Sam Click was patrolling a neighborhood about 1:30 a.m. when he saw the front of a duplex engulfed in flames in the 700 block of Casa Grande Drive. Click called the fire department and entered the duplex through a back door, according to a police news release.

Click and other neighbors then rescued the five children, who were sleeping, from the home and brought them outside. The children ranged in age from six months to 10 years old.

No injuries were reported in the fire.

