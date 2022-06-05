University of North Texas not raising tuition for 7th straight year

"The UNT System will continue to demonstrate fiscal stewardship," UNT System Chancellor Dr. Michael R. Williams said.

A public university in Texas announced Thursday that incoming students will be paying the same as they did the previous school year to give families some financial relief.

The University of North Texas (UNT) System Board of Regents unanimously voted to keep tuition the same for all of its schools for the Fiscal Year 2023. This was in accordance with the UNT System consolidated budget established during an August meeting

This is now the seventh consecutive year tuition has remained the same, UNT System Chancellor Dr. Michael R. Williams said.

“During a time when inflation is at an all-time high, the entire UNT System remains committed to providing an education of great value that is accessible and affordable for all students," Williams said. "The UNT System will continue to demonstrate fiscal stewardship by identifying cost-savings to ensure no unnecessary financial burden is being passed on to our students and their families.”

The last time any UNT campus raised tuition was in 2016. Between May 2016 and May 2022, the price of milk increased 33% and the price of eggs increased 70% while the price of UNT’s tuition stayed flat, according to Williams.

“The UNT System is dedicated to transforming the value proposition of higher education and is laser-focused on our students and their families, their experience, learning, and lifetime success," Williams said.