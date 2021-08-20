After serving the homeless for 20 years, North Texas nonprofit in danger of losing ability to help

Operation Care International needs a new place to store supplies before losing its lease next month.

As she raises her hands toward the sky, Susie Jennings shows she believes in the power of prayer.

And right now, she needs a miracle.

“We need a big miracle to help the homeless and the poor,” said Jennings.

As a former nurse, Jennings has helped many people, but she never did care for the homeless.

“Because when I was growing up in the Phillipines, one of them slapped me in the marketplace,” she said.

She wanted to change. Inspired by her faith, she asked God a question.

“What can I do to serve you?” she asked. “And then, he told me to go under the bridge and help the homeless. So, I left my job to serve the poor and homeless.”

She started a nonprofit called Operation Care International.

Over the past 20 years, it has become one of the most vital service organizations in the state.

Each year, Operation Care provides basic necessities to thousands of homeless North Texans. All of it is stored inside a warehouse in Dallas.

For the past 15 years, an anonymous donor provided the money for the building.

Unfortunately, because of the pandemic, that donor can no longer pay the rent. Jennings and her team have been told they have until the end of September to move out of the warehouse.

If they can’t find somewhere to go, all of the stuff they have for the homeless will go to waste.

“Thousands of homeless will not be able to get our gifts, because we will not have any space for our products,” said Jennings.

She needs to find donors or a new warehouse to store everything they have.

She has just a few weeks to find help, but she’s not giving up hope.

“Nothing is impossible if we put our trust in God,” Jennings said. “So, I’m trusting God to touch hearts of people out there to help us.”

That’s because she believes when you ask ‘how can I serve,’ you will always get an answer.