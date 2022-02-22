What a Twosday! North Texas mom gives birth to baby girl on 2-22-22 at 22:22

The family said they were feeling so lucky that the new dad, Zach Ruiz, went out to buy lottery tickets.

PLANO, Texas — You may have seen news of several babies born on 2-22-22 across the country, but one North Texas mom had quite the Twosday herself!

Valerie Ruiz welcomed her daughter Hailey on 2-22-22 at 22:22, military time at Medical City in Plano.

But it doesn’t stop there.

Ruiz is now recovering in room 222!

The family said they were feeling so lucky that the new dad, Zach Ruiz, went out to buy lottery tickets. Can you guess what numbers he chose?