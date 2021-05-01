North Texas man tries to find family after discovering camera filled with home videos

'I have a three-year-old and a seven-year-old and I’d love to have videos, if I lost them,' Kokel said.

A North Texas man is trying to find a family who owns a handheld video camera filled with dozens of family memories. Jordan Kokel admits he found the camera 10 to 12 years ago, but life got busy and he moved on. Now he’s renewing his search, hoping the power of television and social media leads him to the owner.

At the time, Kokel saved the video from the camera to a hard drive. He recently stumbled on the video.

“Over the past 10 years I just kind of forgot about it, went to look for a video of my grandfather who passed away and I went to look for a video for my mom, and I stumbled across the old videos,” Kokel said. “And I thought, ‘You know what? Now I can put it on Facebook.'"

The videos show a family celebrating a variety of life events, it appears they may be fans of the University of Missouri Tigers and the Texas Rangers.

“I felt a little bit like a detective going through the background or like the jerseys, and the jerseys for the University of Missouri,” Kokel said. “I guess I’m not a very good detective because I couldn’t figure too much out.”

“It was a bunch of kids at pep rallies and cheer competitions and throwing footballs with their parents,” Kokel added.

As a parent, he knows these memories are precious and only happen once.

“I have a three-year-old and a seven-year-old and I’d love to have videos, if I lost them,” Kokel said.

Jordan believes there may be a lesson here.

“I think you when you find something, find a wallet, find a camera, try to find the owner,” Kokel said. “I’m doing it a little bit late due to inabilities, but I think it’s important for us as a society and as people to try and do the right thing. People want their wallets and their memories.”