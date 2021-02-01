North Texas man stabs and kills 37-year-old man at hotel, police say

Christopher Miles was stabbed multiple times by 50-year-old Jerome Knight, police said.

A North Texas man is charged with murder after a 37-year-old man died from stab wounds, according to the Dallas Police Department.

On Wednesday around 11:45 p.m., Dallas police responded to a stabbing call at the Super 7 Inn at 4220 Independence Drive.

Christopher Miles was stabbed multiple times by 50-year-old Jerome Knight, police said.

Police arrested Knight at the scene. Miles died at the hospital from his injuries. Knight was transported to the department's homicide unit and interviewed.

Knight is currently in the Dallas County jail and charged with murder. His bond has not been set.