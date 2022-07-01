North Texas man dies soon after crashing into local fire station

The driver, Michael Dixon, also hit an electric pole that pulled down other poles or damaged them. This caused about 1,500 outages, according to Oncor's outage map.

HURST, Texas — A North Texas man died in the hospital after crashing into a local fire station earlier this week, according to officials.

Hurst Fire Department officials said on Tuesday that a medical condition contributed to the accident. The driver was identified as Michael Dixon, 51, of North Richland Hills, according to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner.

At about 10:54 a.m. Tuesday, Hurst police officers were called out to a single-vehicle accident at the intersection of Precinct Line Road and Cannon Drive. This is near the Hurst Athletic Complex and the Northeast Campus of Tarrant County College.

While on the way to the scene, officers learned a vehicle had hit the side of Hurst Fire Station #1, which is the city's main fire station. It is located at 2100 Precinct Line Rd.

The driver also hit an electric pole that pulled down other poles or damaged them. This caused about 1,500 outages, according to Oncor's outage map.

Once there, officers began working the scene as Hurst Fire Department employees administered aid to the driver, Michael Dixon.

Dixon, 51, was later taken to a nearby hospital where he died from his injuries less than an hour after the crash.