North Texas hospital introduces new helipad that can withstand certain weather conditions

"Time is important. It could be the difference of life or death," said Dr. Michael Lew, emergency department director at Texas Health Presbyterian Plano.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

PLANO, Texas — Texas Health Presbyterian in Plano recently unveiled its newest helicopter pad, which will be a second landing site for the hospital.

It is located on the east side of the hospital campus and a lot closer to the Emergency Department entrance.

"We shaved off four minutes," said EMS program manager Billy Whitson, referring to how much faster a patient can be transported from a medical helicopter.

"Time is important. It could be the difference of life or death," said Dr. Michael Lew, emergency department director at Texas Health Presbyterian Plano.

The new helicopter pad is 18 feet up and hundreds of feet closer than the original pad. But, this isn't just any landing pad.

Staff members have been working three years on designing the pad.

The COVID-19 pandemic and the devastating winter storm of February 2021 taught them some things.

"We're the only elevated heating helipad south of Norman, Oklahoma, that has a Level 2 Trauma and Level 4 Maternal," said Whitson.

The aluminum pad can be heated in case of icy conditions. Helicopters can't land if it's not safe.

"We have a steam pipe that will kick on and pump alcohol and steam through these lines that will thaw the helipad and the ramp," said Whitson.