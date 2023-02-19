North Texas Habitat for Humanity reflects on life and impact of President Jimmy Carter as he enters hospice care

Carter's family said he entered hospice care over the weekend after several health battles

DALLAS — Benita Luna lives with a daily reminder of Jimmy Carter.

The 39th president met her and helped build the home her family lives in during his Habitat for Humanity visit to Dallas in 2014.

“Just to come home, to a home, it’s wonderful. It’s a wonderful feeling,” Luna said. “He was so full of life you know, at his age still working, and it was just so much fun with him.”

Trinity Habitat CEO Gage Yager also met Carter during the visit that included 20 more homes in Fort Worth.

“Still swinging a hammer for habitat in the 90s, right? That’s unbelievable,” Yager said. “I look at that and I go, ‘Ok, I want to be like that’.”

Yager remembered Carter was more focused on working than chatting and that his wife, Rosalynn, and Secret Service crews tried to slow down the former president in 100-degree heat.

“They’re worried about him drinking water and you know he’s old school and gotta love old school, he’s drinking black coffee, and that’s his water,” Yager said. “Then he’s busy. He doesn’t sit around and chit chat.”

On Saturday, Carter’s family announced the 98-year-old would enter hospice care. He battled cancer in 2015 and was asked at the time about his health.

“I’ve had a wonderful life,” Carter said. “I’ve had thousands of friends and I’ve had a satisfying and gratifying existence.”

The former peanut farmer and naval engineer from Georgia served as president from 1977 to 1981 and spent the decades afterwards volunteering for Habitat for Humanity.

“I am and all of the habitat affiliates across the country, we’re standing on the shoulders of a giant,” Yager said.

Carter even spoke to WFAA during the North Texas trip about what he wants his legacy to be.

“I think the two words that I’d like to have describe me is that I kept the peace, and I did all I could to promote human rights,” he said.

A life of service would also be a fitting description.

“Going to help all these families out so they can have their own home, that’s just like awesome,” Luna said.