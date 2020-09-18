North Texas Giving Day sets record with $58.8M raised for nonprofits

Last year, the giving day raised $50 million.

North Texas Giving Day on Thursday set a record for the most money raised, surpassing $58.8 million, benefitting more than 3,200 nonprofits in the community.

More than 106,000 donors from every state in the U.S. and 26 countries opened their wallets to help others for the annual giving day. There were more than 685,000 volunteer hours pledged from 22,800 volunteers.

Nonprofits need help now more than ever as the coronavirus pandemic has caused hardships for many industries and sectors.

The five nonprofits that received the most funds this year were the North Texas Food Bank, Children's Medical Center Foundation, Goodwill Industries of Dallas Inc., The Salvation Army of North Texas and Texas Health Resources Foundation.

"Most importantly, the dollars that we raised together, all 106,000 of us, will help fuel the nonprofits that are continuing to serve our community during these challenging times," said Dave Scullin, president and CEO of Communities Foundation of Texas.