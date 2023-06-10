Fire reported at Garland-area electrical plant, officials say

As of noon on Saturday, Garland officials say the fire is under control and crews were working to put out any hot spots.

COLLIN COUNTY, Texas — Several fire departments in Collin County responded to a fire at an electrical plant in the Garland area on Saturday.

According to officials from the Wylie and Garland fire departments, the fire was at the Garland Power and Light plant in the 13800 block of County Road 489.

The Garland Fire Department got a call at around 9:30 a.m. Firefighters from departments in Garland, Wylie, Nevada, Lavon, Josephine, Princeton, and other local areas reported to the scene.

A Garland official said the fire was in the upper levels of the building.

As of noon on Saturday, Garland officials say the fire is under control and crews were working to put out any hot spots. No injuries were reported.

The scale of the fire and the cause of it are not clear at this time.