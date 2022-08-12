North Texas fraternity brothers donate new coats for local students

Members of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. in Arlington are delivering brand new coats to 1,906 students across three school districts.

ARLINGTON, Texas — A group of fraternity brothers in North Texas are working to make a difference in some local schools.

The Brothers of the Arlington-based Nu Pi Lambda chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Incorporated showed up to some school campuses delivering hundreds of new coats on Thursday morning.

“We truly believe charity starts at home,” said Karlton Washington, President of the Nu Pi Lambda chapter.

The donation is part of the fraternity chapter’s winter projects. School counselors and administrators communicated to the members there’s a significant number of students who needed coats.

The brothers, dressed in their fraternity’s signature colors of black and old gold, showed up to several school campuses with boxes of new coats. The brand new outerwear was in all colors and sizes.

Icenhower Intermediate School administrators and counselors helped bring the boxes of coats into the school and expressed sincere gratitude.

“We have so many families here that need so much help. And we have kids that come to school that are hungry. They are cold. They are having to care for other siblings. And just this selfless act that your chapter did for our campus and our community, we just thank you so much,” Principal Amanda Thomas said.

The Arlington Alphas are donating coats to students at school campuses across Mansfield ISD, Arlington ISD and Grand Prairie ISD.

“To be able to do this in our own community is worth its weight in gold,” Washington explained.