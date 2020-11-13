North Texas Food Bank will distribute holiday food Saturday morning at Fair Park

All food will be distributed on a first-come, first-serve basis

DALLAS — The North Texas Food Bank is hosting a holiday food distribution event from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday at Fair Park.

All food will be distributed on a first-come, first-serve basis at 3809 Grand Ave., Dallas, 75210. The pick-up area for guests in vehicles will be in Lots 15 and 16.

Drivers should enter through Gate 2 only at the intersection of Parry Avenue and Haskell Avenue, Fair Park officials said. Dallas officers will be onsite to help with traffic flow.

Fair Park asks that people not start lining up until 8 a.m.

Participants must give their name, share their family size and meet income requirements to receive food. No proof is necessary.

Participants should place the completed form on the vehicle dashboard.

Food will be placed in the trunk of the vehicle. Each family will receive a frozen turkey while supplies last, a 20 lb box of shelf-stable dry products and a 15 lb bag of fresh produce.