North Texas flooding: How to report damage and tips for filing insurance claims

The Dallas-Fort Worth area saw major flooding in just a 24-hour period this week, and many residents were left with flooded vehicles and homes.

If you're experiencing any sort of damage, officials want you to report it as soon as possible.

It's also important to begin filing insurance claims when it comes to flooding.

Reporting damage

Texas officials are urging residents to report all their damage to the state emergency management department.

The top of the webpage has a video that tells you what steps to take, such as calling your insurance and reporting damage to local officials.

If you scroll down a bit, there is a link to a survey titled "August Severe Weather and Flooding," where residents can report damage from this week's flooding event.

The survey will ask for things like personal information and photos, as well as asking if you need help cleaning up or if you're still able to live in the home.

It's important to note that reporting damage to the Texas Department of Emergency Management is not a substitute for reporting damage to insurance agencies and does not guarantee relief assistance.

Filing insurance claims

For vehicles, insurance agency State Farm has a checklist of what to do if your vehicle floods.

It's recommended that you avoid starting your car if it floods, as water in the engine can cause more damage.

If you need to file a claim, your insurance company and a qualified mechanic will survey the damage and should check the vehicle's oil dipstick, electrical components and the fuel tank and line. It's also important to dry out the interior as soon as possible and remove water-damaged cylinders.