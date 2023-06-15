North Texas family granted 'Little Wish' from Sam Pack Auto Group

Chris Brown credits the support of his wife, Amy Brown, for his ability to stay upbeat even when things get gloomy.

TEXAS, USA — Like most families, the Browns want the best for their children. That can be challenging when you’re trying to make ends meet.

"There’s a lot of financial challenges and challenges with just getting from point A to point B sometimes," Chris Brown said. "There are just challenges with day-to-day living."

To bring in more cash, Brown bought a box truck to start a hauling business, but someone stole it.

“Once it was stolen, we weren’t able to get it back,” Brown said. “That just put a whole damper on everything else in our life.”

“I know it sounds kind of comical, but my wife Amy is so supportive and she’s always there," Chris Brown said.

Amy Brown feels the same way. So, she nominated him for Little Wishes.

“He always puts everyone else first no matter what even if he’s having a rough day or the kids are a-OK,” Amy Brown said.

Amy Brown read her husband a letter from Sam Pack Auto Group, which is granting their Little Wish.

"Dear Chris, 'We heard that the economy and several unwelcome surprises have kept you constantly scrambling and away from enjoying the great outdoors. Sam Pack Auto Group is proud to be part of your North Texas family, and it is our privilege to help our neighbors when they need it. We believe it's important to celebrate your positive determination and hard work-- like earning your recent CDL license, especially after a major burglary squeezed your family finances. So, Chris, that's why Sam Pack Auto Group is granting you a Little Wish.'"

The Little Wish from Sam Pack Auto Group includes: