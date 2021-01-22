Two North Texas faith leaders lead National Prayer Service

"Better is not just going to show up because you ask for it. Better comes when we pray for it and put feet for those prayers," AME Bishop Vashti McKenzie said.

DALLAS — Two faith leaders from North Texas were invited to participate in The National Prayer Service Thursday at Washington National Cathedral in Washington, D.C. Bishop Vashti McKenzie of the African Methodist Episcopal Church and Imam Azhar Subedar of the Islamic Association of Collin County were invited to lead the prayer virtually.

"It was one of those moments...is this real or not?" Subedar said after getting the invite for the prayer.

Both faith leaders got the invite in early January and had recorded their prayers locally and sent them to Washington. President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris and their families attended virtually from the White House.

The inauguration's focus on unity extended to Thursday for the prayer service. Several priests, pastors, imams, and ministers prayed for communities to come together during the one-and-a-half-hour program.

"We are concerned about a United States that is so divided," McKenzie said. "Better is not just going to show up because you ask for it. Better comes when we pray for it and put feet for those prayers," she said.

The prayer may be a fitting start as the Biden administration started its first full day in office. The faith leaders said they are hoping to build a strong platform of prayer with Thursday's event.

"The togetherness, the unity, to put aside the bickering to see each other as one people," Subedar said.

Subedar said the prayer is also for the leaders who were chosen to lead: "Not only acknowledge their leadership but assist them to complete their duty which serves them well and serves society well."