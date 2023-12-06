Addressing your North Texas driving pet peeves

Y'all had a lot to say when we asked you a few weeks ago! Tashara checks out some of your comments.

DALLAS — "Our highway infrastructure sucks…"

"People who blow past red lights…"

and "Distracted driving."

Whew – Y'all had a lot to say when we asked you what your pet peeves are driving on North Texas roads a few weeks ago on Daybreak!

So let's address a few of those concerns.

One from Shannon, who says "The amount of people who turn from the middle lane or fly across highway lanes to exit… just wait until the next place to turn instead of putting so many people at risk for your impatience."

Here's the deal:

If you're on either side of the highway, zooming across several lanes to exit is a no-no.

There are several more exits ahead that may add an additional few minutes, but will save your life and the lives of others while also helping you avoid a collision.

If that isn't enough for you there are some rules of the road when it comes to changing lanes.

Under the Texas Transportation Code,Section 545.060, a driver on a road with two or more lanes in the same direction may not move from one lane to another unless it is safe to do so.

Key word… safe!

This means that the driver must exercise caution and make the lane change in a manner that will not cause a collision.

Law enforcement can cite drivers who carelessly cause an accident while maneuvering into the adjacent lane.

Stay safe out there and please remember to use your signal!

Let us know what your pet peeves on the roads are.. and as always, if you have a traffic concern in your area, you can email us here.