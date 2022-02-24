North Texas driver dies after car crashes into tree, catches on fire

The accident caused parts of North Central Expressway and Forest Ln. to be shut down while police officers and firefighters were on the scene.

DALLAS — A North Texas driver died after their car caught fire because of a crash, according to the Dallas Police Department.

Around 2:21 a.m. Thursday, officers responded to a one-vehicle accident that happened on the northbound side of 11880 North Central Expressway in Dallas. This is near where U.S. Highway 75 intersects with Forest Lane.

The vehicle ran into a tree in front of a Whataburger restaurant. When officers arrived at the scene, they learned the car had left the roadway, hit a tree and caught on fire. Once the fire was put out, officers could be seen investigating the vehicle as smoke was coming off it.

Dallas Fire-Rescue also responded and pronounced the driver dead on the scene.

As of Thursday morning, it was unknown if weather played a factor in the accident.