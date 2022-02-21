Large amounts of hail fall in parts of North Texas during severe weather

Strong to severe storms rolled through parts of North Texas Monday night.

DECATUR, Texas — A round of strong to severe storms made its way across North Texas Monday night and dropped large amounts of hail in parts of the area.

From Parker and Palo Pinto to Denton and Collin counties, the storms rolled through the area, with the main threat being hail and wind gusts.

Residents in those affected areas shared their experiences, showing off piles of hail and the various pellet sizes.

