'For some families masks come at a cost': North Texas parents in ongoing debate of potential mask requirements in schools

Arlington ISD's school board will discuss masking at their meeting Thursday night. Denton and Allen ISD parents are also pushing for mask requirements.

ARLINGTON, Texas — School districts across North Texas and much of the state continue to debate over possible mask requirements.

On Thursday, Arlington ISD will discuss virtual options for kids without access to a vaccine and whether or not they have the local authority to make a mask requirement.

Holly Potter Harvey is a parent of four school-aged kids in Arlington, and she hopes masks remain optional.

“I think for some family’s masks come at a cost, and that cost for my family is just too much,” Potter Harvey said. “When it comes to mental health and education, for my family, we just seem to suffer with the masking.”

In Denton, several parents are encouraging a student sit-out on Friday, Aug. 20, hoping to push the district toward a new masking policy.

“I want them to know that we want a mask mandate in the schools. It’s their job to protect the children from harm regardless of politics,” Amanda Wright said. “I understand that some families can’t participate, but you can show solidarity by wearing black and writing to the school board, and writing to the superintendent, and writing to our state legislators.”

Wright has a 6th grade girl in Denton ISD who is ineligible for the vaccine.

The City of Denton recently passed a mask requirement, but the school district is choosing to follow the governor’s order, which prohibits mask requirements.

“I really thought that the city mandate would give our school cover to do the right thing and protect our kids,” Wright said.

In Allen, a group of parents and community members have joined together in an effort to make changes with their school district. The group is pushing for a mask requirement for kids still without access to a vaccine, socially distant desks, and improvements with case notification and contact tracing.

“What’s been unfortunate is the lack of response, the lack of engagement,” parent Phill Carpenter said.

Allen ISD said it too is following the governor’s executive order.

“Specifically from the administration, it’s like they live in a parallel universe where COVID does not exist,” Carpenter said. “And that is just not true. It’s just not fact.”

Back in Arlington, Potter Harvey is putting faith in her school board, hoping they keep masks optional.