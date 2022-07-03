One North Texas delivery business is forced to change daily operations due to rising gas prices

"Having drivers do more deliveries with one vehicle, versus splitting it between multiple drivers," Sean Benjamin said about changes his business has made.

FORT WORTH, Texas — Gas prices have gone up nearly 50 cents since Russia's invasion of Ukraine. That's the highest total in more than ten years.

The national average for regular unleaded gas is more than $4 a gallon in some places, with North Texas prices inching that way.

According to AAA, the average price in the Dallas-Fort Worth area is above $3.70 a gallon. In many cases, people pulling up to the gas pump are getting more than sticker shock seeing as much as $3.99 per gallon.

The rising prices have not been easy on drivers like Jason Rodelander. He drives a van, and, at one point, spent about $40 to fill up -- but not anymore.

"With the economy, we are trying to scrape and get by you know and stuff like that with the price of things going up higher and higher," said Rodelander. "It's hard to even survive."

The price for regular unleaded in the D-FW area has inched towards $4 all week. Drivers requiring different grades or whose vehicles only take premium are paying even more.

Sean Benjamin is one of the managers at Smart Delivery Services. His company has been monitoring the price of gas on a day-by-day basis.

"Our drivers put on quite a few miles every day," said Benjamin.

Benjamin and his staff at Smart Delivery Services are also feeling the pain at the pump. Their customers can calculate fuel surcharges on the smart delivery website.

The company a medium-size competitive business whose clients rely heavily on their timely deliveries and other services. But, since the gas prices are at an all-time high right now, they have been forced to make changes to their daily operations.

Benjamin said, "Having drivers do more deliveries with one vehicle, versus splitting it between multiple drivers. Basically, becoming more consistent and more calculated in the way we operate every day."

Fortunately, Benjamin and his staff have developed great client relationships that even their customers are understanding of the market and impact on Smart Delivery Services.

Despite the crunch on the company's overall spending on fuel, it has not had an impact on the customer service they deliver to their clients every day.

When it comes to a company that literally buys fuel everyday, Benjamin and his team just can't ignore the price for a gallon of gas.