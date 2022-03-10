North Texas congressional candidate accused of taking others' campaign signs, police say

James "J Frank" Harris faces a theft charge following his arrest by Grand Prairie police.

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas — A Republican candidate for Texas' 30th Congressional District was arrested last week for allegedly taking the campaign signs of other candidates, according to police.

Police said they responded to a "theft in progress" on March 3 around 3 p.m. in the 4700 block of South Carrier Parkway.

According to police, two people told arriving officers that they went to the area to grab their campaign signs when they, instead, saw someone taking the signs and putting them into a vehicle.

The person allegedly stealing the signs was identified as Harris, who is headed for a primary runoff election to be the Republican candidate for the 30th congressional district in the November general election.

Police said Harris was arrested and taken to Grand Prairie jail on a theft charge. Police added that officers also found additional signs of other candidates.

Police said Harris could face more charges as investigators look into the possibility of more stolen signs.

Harris will be facing off against James Rodgers in the May 24 primary runoff. Both are vying for a seat held by outgoing Democratic U.S. Rep. Eddie Bernice Johnson.