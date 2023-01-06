North Texas community groups strategizing how to curb youth violence this summer

Strategies include late-night access to recreation centers, mental health resources for youth and families and no-cost or low cost access to summer camps.

DALLAS — A group of concerned community members are working on strategies to try curbing crime in neighborhoods across the city of Dallas this summer.

Urban Specialists hosted a meeting at its headquarters on Thursday, June 1, focusing on strategies to promote a "Summer of Healing." The Dallas-based nonprofit focuses on ending senseless violence.

"We ain’t doing this for show. We ain't doing this for play. We are really trying to seek solutions that we know exist in this room,” said Antong Lucky, CEO of Urban Specialists.

A cross-section of community members gathered for the strategy session. There were fathers, mothers, business leaders, social media influencers, former gang members and organizations who already have boots on the ground providing resources to youth and families in vulnerable communities.

Some officers from the Dallas Police Department also showed up to participate in the brain-storming and strategy sessions.

The participants broke into groups and presented ideas. Among strategies discussed included late-night access to recreation centers, mental health resources for youth and families, no-cost or low cost access to summer camps, resources that allow youth to explore amenities outside of their neighborhoods and more.

The group will be using the hashtags #SpringIntoAction and #SummerOfHealing to promote its efforts.

Organizers said they would initially focus much of its outreach in neighborhoods across five zip codes, including 75212, 75204, 75203, 75215, and 75210.

The group said with the community collective, it hopes to gain resources that will help its members with community engagement and cracking down on crime.